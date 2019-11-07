China set to ban vaping in public

A week after banning online sales of e-cigarettes, China outlined plans to prohibit vaping in public places to stem a "distinct increase" in activity among teenagers.

The stance would put China squarely with countries that have outlawed e-cigarettes outright, including India, Brazil and Singapore.

Already the world's largest tobacco market, China's e-cig market size rose from $451M in 2016 to $718M in 2018, according to estimates from L.E.K. Consulting.

