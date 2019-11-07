China kicks off development of 6G

It was only last week that China launched commercial services for its superfast 5G mobile networks, but the country is not stopping there.

The government has charged 37 experts at various universities and institutes to oversee the research of 6G, according to a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While 5G is known to have data transmission speeds at least 10x greater than 4G - rolled out in 2009 - it's too early to tell what 6G could be, or what technologies it would advance.