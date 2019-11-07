BOE interest rate decision ahead

The latest in Brexit continues this morning as the Bank of England announces its latest interest rate decision and releases new economic forecasts - the first it's made since the departure date from the EU was delayed.

Many expect the bank to cut its outlook for growth and inflation, though it has drawn criticism in the past from Brexit supporters for what they see as overly gloomy predictions.

The BOE will then enter a pre-election quiet period, but will re-emerge after the Dec. 12 vote with the question of who will replace Governor Mark Carney.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR