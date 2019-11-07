Taseko reaffirms 2019 production guidance, posts Q3 loss

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) reaffirmed its production guidance for 2019, following an on-target Q3 performance of 33M pounds of copper from the Gibraltar mine; the company said that grades, mill throughput and recoveries were in line with management expectations.

Expects to achieve its 2019 guidance of 130M pounds of copper.

Taseko has also filed a new technical report for the Gibraltar mine, which calculated a measured and indicated resources of 1.11B tonnes, as well as an inferred resource of 58M, indicating sufficient reserves to support ~19-year production plan out to 2038, with annual production averaging 130M pounds.

Reported Q3 revenue of C$82.44M , +11% Y/Y, with net loss of C$24.51M, compared with profit of C$7.10M in prior year quarter.

