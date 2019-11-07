ObsEva's nolasiban flunks late-stage study; shares down 24% premarket

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is down 24% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that lead drug nolasiban failed to achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMPLANT4, aimed at demonstrating that a single oral dose increased the pregnancy rate in women undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). The company has decided to terminate development for IVF and is exploring "repositioning" the oxytocin receptor antagonist.

Key upcoming milestones this quarter: Six-month primary endpoint data on Linzagolix from Phase 3 PRIMROSE 2 study in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.

Interim data from Part B of the Phase 2a PROLONG study of OBE22 in women with threatened preterm labor.