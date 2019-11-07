Operational disruption dings TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is on watch after the company misses on both lines of its Q3 report and sets full-year guidance below expectations.

TreeHouse anticipates full-year EPS to land in a range of $2.30 to $2.50, which has a midpoint below the consensus mark of $2.49. An unanticipated reduction in September orders and some temporary operational disruption as THS aligned its manufacturing cost profile through workforce reductions impacted results in Q3.

The company also announces that William Kelley will become Interim CFO to replace Matthew Foulston, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Kelley is currently a SVP of corporate and operations finance.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods are flat in premarket trading.

