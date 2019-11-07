Bank of England keeps bank rate at 0.75%

Bank of England keeps its bank rate at 0.75%, however two members of the monetary policy committee voted for a 25 basis point cut in the rate.

The British pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

The committee voted unanimously to maintain stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10B.

Also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435B.

The dissenting voters on the bank rate decision, noting downside risks from slower global growth and Brexit uncertainties, "judged that some extra stimulus was needed now to ensure a sustained return of inflation to the target."

