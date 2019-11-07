AMC Entertainment grows EBITDA by 10%

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reports admissions revenue was up 6.1% to $797M in Q3 and food/beverage revenue increased 9.1% to $420M. U.S. average ticket price grew 3.3% to $4.95 and U.S. food/beverage spending per patron rose 4.7% to $5.35.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 9.8% to $157M. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.9% vs 11.4% consensus and 11.7% a year ago.

AMC says the A-List tier of the AMC Stubs loyalty program has attracted more than 900K subscribers since launch, far in excess of initial internal expectations of 500K subscribers in the first year.

