Himax guides upside Q4 despite warnings

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports Q3 beats with revenue down 13% Y/Y. The upside Q4 outlook sees revenue of about $164.3M (consensus: $153.22) and a smaller loss per share of $0.02 $0.04 (consensus: $0.07 loss).

Q4 does face some challenges with Himax saying it doesn't anticipate the near-term business environment to improve. One of HIMX's major focuses this year was TDDI for smartphones, but the performance is expected to miss the company's expectations as it continues to recover from last year's foundry capacity shortage. Himax forecasts a TDDI rebound in Q1 and robust growth in 2020.

