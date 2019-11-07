Brookfield Infrastructure Q3 reflects strong organic growth

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) Q3 FFO per unit of 82 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 80 cents and improves from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"FFO in the period benefited from organic growth of 9%, which was at the high end our long-term target range, and capital recently deployed in new investments," the company said in a statement.

The company is pursuing several capital recycling initiatives, which it expects to generate $1.5B to $2.0B of proceeds in the next 12 months.

Targeting to launch Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation in Q1 2020, which will provide investors with an alternate way to access the company's global infrastructure business.

FFO by segment vs. year-ago: