SeaWorld -3% after soggy quarter

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) slumps in early trading after missing on both lines of its Q3 report.

Revenue fell 2.0% during the quarter off a 2.6% decline in attendance, which was due in part to significantly more rain days when compared to the prior year. SeaWorld estimates the number of weather days impacting Q3 for Florida parks increased by almost 50% compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 2.6% during the quarter to $206.9M.

Looking ahead, SeaWorld says it has confidence in its ability to achieve the higher end of the 2020 goal for adjusted EBITDA of $475M to $500M.

SeaWorld also announces the appointment of Sergio Rivera to the position of CEO. Rivera is the former CEO of ILG's vacation ownership segment. Prior to ILG, Rivera was the President of the Americas for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Shares of SeaWorld are down 3.10% premarket to $25.00.

Previously: SeaWorld Entertainment EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)