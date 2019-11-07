Kontoor Brands sets ambitious targets

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is on watch after issuing a strong outlook to go alongside a mixed Q3 report that was impacted by strategic actions in India.

The company anticipates full-year revenue above $2.5B vs. $2.57B consensus and adjusted EBITDA on the low end of a range of $340M to $360M. Looking further down the road, revenue is expected to increase at a low-single digit compound annual growth rate from 2020-2021 and adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase at a mid-single digit CAGR over the period. Capital expenditures are expected to range between $105M and $110M in aggregate over the two-year period.

"We remain confident that we will continue to drive improved profitability and generate significant cash flow in support of achieving our long-term annualized total shareholder return goal of 8 to 10 percent," says CEO Scott Baxter.

