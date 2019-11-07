Gogo +3% after EPS beat, improved outlook

Nov. 07, 2019 7:35 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)GOGOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +3.2% after mixed Q3 results that beat on EPS but missed on revenue with a 7% Y/Y sales drop.
  • 2Ku aircraft online reached 1,289, up 73 aircraft on the quarter.
  • Revenue breakdown: CA-NA, $84.1M (-22% Y/Y); CA-ROW, $35.7M (+1%); BA, $81.3M (+11%).
  • The FY19 outlook continues to see in-line revenue of $800-850M (consensus: $830.74M) and revises the adjusted EBITDA expectation to $120-130M from the prior $105-115M. The revenue total puts CA-NA, CA-ROW, and BA all at the high end of their previously supplied guidance.
  • Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
