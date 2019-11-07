ArcelorMittal beats lowered expectations but sees weak steel demand

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +8.1% pre-market after Q3 core earnings totaled $1.06B, falling 61% from $2.73B in the year-ago quarter but beating the $930M average forecast in a company compiled poll.

Citigroup analysts say steel deliveries in Europe were better than expected, and the higher earnings helped the company lower its debt levels, while Jefferies points to stronger cost controls as the reason for the better than expected EBITDA result.

"Expectations were very low" going into Q3, an ING analyst says. "The sky in the steel space isn't falling down."

MT's Q3 net loss totaled $539M compared with a profit of $899M a year earlier, while revenues fell 10% Y/Y to $16.63B from $18.52B in the prior-year quarter.

But the company lowers its outlook for global steel demand, now forecasting 0.5%-1% growth in 2019, towards the lower end of previous guidance of 0.5%-1.5%.

MT expects the contraction in European steel demand will be worse than expected due to a sluggish auto sector and slowing construction; the company ships nearly half its steel to European customers and ~25% to the U.S.