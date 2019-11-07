Brookfield Business grows in Q3 via acquisitions, existing businesses

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q3 FFO of $219M, or $1.46 per unit, increases from $170M, or $1.31 per unit, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 company EBITDA of $368M rose from $231M a year ago, reflecting contributions from recent acquisitions in its business services and industrials segments and growth it its existing businesses.

EBITDA by segment: Business Services -- $64M, up 100%; Infrastructure Services -- $139M, up 30%; Industrials -- $189M, up 69%.

During the quarter, BBU entered agreements to acquire a 57% controlling stake in Genworth Canada for ~$1.8B; to acquire 45% of BrandSafway for ~$1.3B; to acquire 27% of the limited partner interests in Teekay Offshore for up to ~$170M; and to sell North American Palladium for ~$570M.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Business Partners EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)