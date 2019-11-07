Zoetis Q3 earnings up 25%; guidance raised; shares up 3% premarket

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Q3 results:

Revenue: $1,584M (+7.0%); Companion Animal: $834M (+21.2%); Livestock: $731M (-6.0%).

Net income: $433M (+24.8%); non-GAAP net income: $455M (+12.9%); EPS: $0.90 (+26.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.94 (+13.3%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $6.200B - 6.250B from $6.175B - 6.275B; non-GAAP net income: $1,720M - 1,745M from $1,700M - 1,735M; EPS: $2.99 - 3.08 from $2.93 - 3.04; non-GAAP EPS: $3.57 - 3.62 from $3.53 - 3.60.

Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.

