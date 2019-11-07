IAMGOLD misses Q3 estimates despite higher gold prices

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) -1.6% pre-market after reporting lower than expected Q3 earnings and revenues even as gold prices shot higher during the period.

Q3 gold production including joint venture operations fell 10% Y/Y to 187K oz., primarily due to lower head grades and recoveries at Rosebel, as the mill feed comprised low grade stockpiles because of the temporary suspension of mining activities, lower grades at Westwood, lower throughput and recoveries at Sadiola and the end of operations at Yatela.

IAG says all-in sustaining costs climbed 3% Y/Y to $1,118/oz., citing lower production volumes at Rosebel and Westwood.

IAG's average realized gold price for the quarter jumped 23% to $1,481/oz. from $1,207/oz. in the year-ago period.

IAG says it had "a solid third quarter, with operating cash flow increasing by 28% over the second quarter 2019 and 354% over the prior year period, and continuing efforts toward cost containment."

Finally, IAG appoints Gordon Stothart as its new President and COO; he has held the job of Executive VP and COO since joining the company in 2007.