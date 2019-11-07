Johnson initiates fiscal 2020 guidance

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.78 in the quarter, up 37% versus prior year.

Sales in the quarter of $6.3B, up 1%, reflecting organic growth of 3%.

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) also named Brian Stief as vice chairman and chief financial officer effective immediately. He plans to retire effective Dec. 31, 2020 following the expiration of his previously announced retention arrangement.

Initiated fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60, representing a year-over-year increase of 28% to 33%. Organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.

FQ4 results