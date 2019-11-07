Feds sue Gilead over patents in HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis

The U.S. government, on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has filed a complaint claiming that Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Truvada and Descovy infringe on HHS patents related to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says, "HHS recognizes Gilead’s role in selling Truvada and Descovy to patients for prevention of HIV. Communities have put these drugs to use in saving lives and reducing the spread of HIV. However, Gilead must respect the U.S. patent system, the groundbreaking work by CDC researchers, and the substantial taxpayer contributions to the development of these drugs. The complaint filed today seeks to ensure that they do.”

The FDA initially approved the drugs to treat HIV infection, followed by the PrEP indication, based on work done by the CDC, according to HHS.

The company has yet to comment on the matter.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.