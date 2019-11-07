Nasdaq launches AI for U.S. stock market surveillance

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) goes live with artificial intelligence for surveillance patterns on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Uses AI and transfer learning to improve detection of malicious activity.

The technology, currently patent pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, was developed as a collaboration between Nasdaq's market technology business, its Machine Intelligence Lab, and its U.S. market surveillance unit.

Capabilities include: deep learning, which allows computers to understand extremely complex patterns and hidden relationships in massive amounts of data; transfer learning that creates new models from old models; and human-in-loop learning, which allows analysts to share expertise with the machine efficiently, freeing them to focus on investigation and evidence curation.

Nasdaq plans to expand the technology to other exchanges and regulators worldwide through its Market Technology business, as well as to other Nasdaq markets.

