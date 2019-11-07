Keurig Dr Pepper +4% after strong quarter

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) reports sales growth of 5% in Q3. The company saw underlying sales growth of 3.1%, driven by increased volume/mix of 1.5% and higher net price realization of 1.6%. Also benefiting the quarter was a 0.3% impact from an additional shipping day.

Gross margin came in at 57.1% of sales vs. 56.6% consensus and operating margin arrived at 26.3% of sales vs. 26.3% consensus.

KDP's balance sheet update: "Free cash flow was again strong in the quarter, due to growth in operating income and ongoing effective working capital management, enabling the Company to pay down $423 million of structured payables and reduce outstanding debt by $71 million, for a total of $494 million in net repayments in the quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, free cash flow totaled $1.6 billion and the Company reduced outstanding debt by $788 million and paid down $432 million of structured payables, bringing the structured payables balance to $338 million at the end of the third quarter."

Looking ahead, Keurig Dr Pepper sees FY19 revenue of $11.35B vs. $11.20B consensus and EPS of $1.20 to $1.22 vs. $1.22 consensus

Shares of KDP are up 3.83% premarket to $29.25.

