Siemens tops estimates despite manufacturing slowdown

Net profit rose to €1.32B from €559M in the same period a year earlier, partly due to a substantially lower income tax rate year-over-year.

"The weakening of the global economy accelerated considerably fiscal 2019," CEO Joe Kaeser declared, adding Siemens nonetheless achieved its fiscal guidance. "While many other industrial companies had to revise their outlooks, and some conglomerates had to struggle even more to survive, we kept our word."

As for the next fiscal year, it expects moderate growth in comparable revenue and a moderate decline in market volume for its short-cycle businesses.