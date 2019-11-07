Hain Celestial racks up double-digit EBITDA gain

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is on watch after posting a mixed FQ1, reaffirming FY20 EPS guidance and announcing a new CFO.

The highlight of Hain's earnings report may have been the 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA, which came amid a 7% sales decline. Hain anticipates FY20 adjusted EBITDA of $168M to $192M.

In the C-suite, Hain hired Javier Idrovo to be the CFO. Idrovo was the chief accounting officer at Hershey.

Previously: Hain Celestial EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)