Senior Housing Properties Q3 FFO falls amid restructuring

Senior Housing Properties (NASDAQ:SNH) Q3 normalized FFO of $70.1M, or 29 cents per share, falls from $100.2M, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, as the company sheds assets in restructuring its arrangement with its largest tenant.

The current quarter FFO per share falls short of the 31 cent consensus estimate.

Company is on pace to have ~$900M of assets sold or under agreement to sell by the end of 2019.

Q3 same-property cash basis net operating income fell 15% Y/Y, primarily as a result of the reduction in rent paid by its largest tenant, Five Star Senior Living.

Q3 rental revenue of $148.0M fell from $173.6M a year earlier; total revenue of $255.8M slipped from $279.0M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Senior Housing Properties Trust FFO misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)