Post-earnings rip for e.l.f. Beauty

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are up 11.12% after the company tops Q3 expectations and raises guidance.

"The increase in our marketing and digital activations coupled with the impact of our Project Unicorn initiative is driving productivity across channels," notes CEO Tarang Amin.

Looking ahead, e.l.f. anticipates FY20 revenue of $265M to $272M vs. $246M to $256M prior and $258M consensus. FY20 EPS of $0.44 to $0.48 is seen vs. $0.37 to $0.41 prior and $0.43 consensus.

Previously: e.l.f. Beauty EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)