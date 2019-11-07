InflaRx up 16% premarket on reversal of fortune with lead drug

Nano cap InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is up 16% premarket on robust volume in reaction to positive results from an open-label extension from a Phase 2b clinical trial, SHINE, evaluating lead candidate IFX-1 in patients with an inflammatory skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.

156 patients entered the extension phase after completing 16 weeks of treatment in the Phase 2 study. After 40 weeks of treatment, 70.6% of subjects who responded in SHINE maintained their responses while 41.8% of non-responders transitioned to responders at week 40 (measured by a scale called HiSCR). In total, 56.3% (n=69/122 - actually 56.6%) of patients who completed the extension phase responded to treatment. Sustained improvements in lesion count were also observed.

On the safety front, long-term treatment with IFX-1 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported.

The company plans to share the data with regulatory authorities and submit for publication (after the final analysis).

Shares collapsed in June after the company reported that SHINE failed to achieve the primary endpoint due to a higher-than-expected placebo response.