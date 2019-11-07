Hecla Mining moves higher as Q3 earnings dip into the red

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) -7.1% pre-market after posting a surprise Q3 loss and revenues rose 12.4% Y/Y to $161.5M but came in short of expectations.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $69.8M vs. $64.4M in the year-earlier quarter; operating cash flow was $54.9M compared to $28.2M a year ago.

Q3 silver production jumped 29% Y/Y to 3.25M oz. from 2.52M oz. in the prior-year period, and gold output gained 6% to 77.3K oz. from 73K oz. a year ago; Q3 all-in sustaining costs were $15.68/oz. for silver and $1,143/oz. for gold.

For the full year, HL estimates silver production of 11.7M oz. and gold production of 274K oz.

HL's Q3 average realized silver price rose 24% Y/Y to $18.18/oz. from $14.68/oz. in the year-earlier quarter, and its average realized gold price increased 22% to $1,475/oz.