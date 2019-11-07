Analysts split on QCOM print, 5G potential

Cowen raises its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) target from $80 to $100.

The firm notes the earnings beat and stronger-than-expected guidance, seeing benefits from the Apple settlement earlier this year and the potential for 2020/21 5G modem/RF chip ASPs to shift sharply higher.

Cowen says there's still plenty to discuss at the analyst day event, but thinks QCOM currently displays a favorable risk-reward balance.

Bernstein is warier on Qualcomm's results, noting that the company would've had another miss had it not cut forward guidance last quarter.

The firm questions the size of the 5G opportunity with Apple's business likely already priced into estimates. Bernstein says the benefit might be fleeting after Apple's purchase of Intel's baseband assets.

More action: UBS maintains a Neutral rating and raises its target from $73 to $87.