NRG Energy misses Q3 estimates but unveils big dividend hike

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +2.5% pre-market after announcing plans to raise its annual dividend by 10x to $1.20/share starting in Q1 2020 and targeting an annual dividend growth rate of 7%-9% per share.

NRG says it has adopted a long-term capital allocation policy that will target allocating 50% of free cash flow to growth investments and 50% to be returned to shareholders, the latter to be completed through the newly announced increased dividend as well as by share repurchases.

Q3 earnings and revenue results came in far short of analyst expectations, even as NRG swung to $372M in net profit from a $72M loss in the year-ago quarter.

NRG also narrows its FY 2019 EBITDA guidance to $1.9B-$2B from $1.85B-$2.05B previously, and forecasts FY 2020 EBITDA of $1.9B-$2.1B.