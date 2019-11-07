National Health Investors boosts lower end of guidance range

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) lifts the lower end of its guidance range for 2019 normalized FFO to $5.47 from $5.44 and keeps the top end of the range at $5.50.

Compares with consensus of $5.47.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.42 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.39 and increased from $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $81.7M vs. $80.0M consensus and $74.9M in Q3 2018.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

