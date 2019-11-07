Kinross Gold dulled by Q3 earnings miss despite higher gold prices

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) -5% pre-market after missing expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues.

KGC says it remains on track to meet full-year guidance for production of 2.5M gold equiv. oz. and is tracking towards the lower end of its 2019 production cost of sales guidance of $730 per gold equiv. oz. and the higher end of its capital spending guidance of ~$1.05B.

For Q3, KGC's production of 608K attributable gold equiv. oz. rose 3.7% Y/Y from 586.2K gold equiv. oz. in the prior-year period, at all-in sustaining cost of $1,028/oz. vs. $1,049 a year ago.

Q3 revenue from metal sales rose 16.3% Y/Y to $877.1M from $753.9M during the same period in 2018, due to a 21% gain in the average realized gold price to $1,467/oz. from $1,209/oz. a year ago.

Adjusted operating cash flow in Q3 more than doubled to $295.4M from $143.2M in the year-earlier quarter.