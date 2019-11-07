Canopy Growth to launch cannabis company with rapper Drake; shares up 2%

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) inks agreements with Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham to launch the More Life Growth Company, a fully licensed cannabis producer based in Toronto, Drake's hometown.

Under the terms of the deal, Drake will own 60% of More Life Growth Company while Canopy will retain a 40% interest in its former wholly owned subsidiary and will be responsible for day-to-day operations and maintenance of the More Life facility and will retain all rights to distribute product cultivated there.