Realogy slumps 8.9% after ending dividend

Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) drops 8.9% in premarket trading after eliminating its dividend to focus on investing in its businesses and reducing leverage.

Sees full-year operating EBITDA at the lower end of its previous guidance of $590M-$610M.

Also expects to be below NAR's current Q4 transaction volume growth forecast of 13%.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 65 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 87 cents and declined from 85 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Recorded $180M impairment at NRT, which isn't included in the adjusted earnings figure.

Q3 net revenue of $1.63B falls 3% from $1.68B a year ago.

Q3 operating EBITDA of $223M falls 8% Y/Y.

Q3 RFG closed homesale sides of 299,937 falls 3% Y/Y; average homesale price of $314,984 rises 3%.

Q3 NRT closed homesale sides of 92,399 falls 2% Y/Y as average homesale price slips 1% to $509,425.

Previously: Realogy EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (Nov. 7)