Flower Foods increased sales guidance for FY2019

Flower Foods (FLO -1.4% ) reports bottom-line meets expectation in Q3.

Sales were up 2.5% during the quarter after backing out the impact of the Canyon Bakehouse acquisition.

Branded retail sales increased 6.7% to $586.1M; Store branded retail sales grew 8.7% to $150.8M; Non-retail and other sales decreased 2.4%, to $229.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA down 2.3% to $95.1M.

FY2019 Guidance:Sales: ~$4.11B to $4.13B; Canyon Bakehouse sales: ~$75M to $80M; Tax rate: ~23% to 23.5%; GAAP diluted EPS: ~$0.93 to $0.98; Adjusted diluted EPS: ~$0.94 to $0.99; Weighted average diluted share count: ~212M; Capex: $100M to $110M.

Previously: Flowers Foods EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)