PG&E swings to $1.6B Q3 loss after fire-related writedowns

PG&E (PCG -5.6%) opens lower after swinging to a Q3 net loss of $1.62B, or $3.06/share, after reporting a net profit of $564M, or $1.09/share, in the year-ago period.
Q3 adjusted EPS fell to $1.11 from $1.13 but exceeded Wall Street expectations, after excluding "items impacting comparability," including a $2.5B charge for claims related to the 2017 northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp fire, which reflects a previously announced deal with insurance companies over fire claims.
"Obviously it's a big writedown but the key remains how the bankruptcy will get resolved," says Bloomberg analyst Kit Konolige.
PG&E says adjusted EPS fell mostly because of vegetation management costs, resolution of 2018 regulatory items and an increase in shares outstanding.
PG&E says it is not providing full-year earnings guidance, citing continuing uncertainty related to the 2017 Northern California wildfires, the 2018 Camp fire, the 2019 Kincade fire and Chapter 11 proceedings.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PCG