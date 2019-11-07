PG&E swings to $1.6B Q3 loss after fire-related writedowns

PG&E (PCG -5.6% ) opens lower after swinging to a Q3 net loss of $1.62B, or $3.06/share, after reporting a net profit of $564M, or $1.09/share, in the year-ago period.

Q3 adjusted EPS fell to $1.11 from $1.13 but exceeded Wall Street expectations, after excluding "items impacting comparability," including a $2.5B charge for claims related to the 2017 northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp fire, which reflects a previously announced deal with insurance companies over fire claims.

"Obviously it's a big writedown but the key remains how the bankruptcy will get resolved," says Bloomberg analyst Kit Konolige.

PG&E says adjusted EPS fell mostly because of vegetation management costs, resolution of 2018 regulatory items and an increase in shares outstanding.

PG&E says it is not providing full-year earnings guidance, citing continuing uncertainty related to the 2017 Northern California wildfires, the 2018 Camp fire, the 2019 Kincade fire and Chapter 11 proceedings.