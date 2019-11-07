Stocks sprint to new highs on hopes for tariff removal deal

The S&P and Dow open at record highs after China's Ministry of Commerce said it has agreed with the U.S. on removing tariffs at the same time and by the same amount when the two countries sign the phase one accord; Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.6% , S&P +0.5% .

The U.S. has not yet confirmed the deal, but the market likes the signal that trade talks appear to be progressing well.

European bourses are broadly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% and both U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed flat.

In U.S. corporate news, Qualcomm +8.6% after signaling a strong year ahead for 5G phone sales, Expedia -23.7% after missing its quarterly earnings number, and Ralph Lauren +13.2% after beating earnings estimates.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows strong moves for energy ( +1.3% ), financials ( +0.8% ), industrials ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.7% ), while the defensive real estate ( -0.6% ), utilities ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) sectors trade lower.

U.S. Treasury prices slide lower, driving the two-year yield 5 bps higher to 1.65% and the 10-year yield up 8 bps to 1.89%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.03.