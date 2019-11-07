Vista Outdoor reports mixed Q2 results and cuts EPS forecast for FY2020

Visto Outdoor (VSTO +25.9% ) reports sales declined 7% on an organic basis in Q2.

Outdoor Products segment sales fell 14% to 4234M and Shooting Sports segment dropped 23% to $211M.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 30 bps to 20.4%.

FY2020 Guidance: Sales: $1.75B to $1.85B; EBITDA margins: ~6%; GAAP EPS: -$0.23 to -$0.08 vs. previous range of -$0.03 and $0.12; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.10 to $0.25; Capex: ~$40M; Free cash flow: $30M to $40M.

