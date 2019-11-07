Playa Hotels & Resorts slides after steep EBITDA drop

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -6.7% ) falls after falling short with Q3 EPS and guiding low.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 39% to $15.8M in comparison to the 7% drop in revenue.

The incidents in Dominican Republic are still weighing on demand.

"Unfortunately, the lack of a clear resolution as to the cause of the Dominican Republic incidents has continued to weigh on consumer perception for the market as a whole, resulting in the recovery for the broader slowing in late September," notes Playa CEO Bruce Wardinski.

For the full year, Playa expects comparable revenue growth to fall at a low single digit clip.

Previously: Playa Hotels & Resorts EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)