Ultra Petroleum evaluating alternatives including sale

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC +0.4% ) says it has hired Tudor Pickering Holt to help evaluate strategic alternatives including a potential sale, merger or other business combination, according to its Q3 earnings report.

UPLC says the advisors are working on "going concern" transactions and not for any in-court restructuring mandate, but there is no assurance that the efforts will result in a successful transaction.

The company has not given a timeline for the evaluation process.

UPLC filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and emerged in 2017.