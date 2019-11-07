Triple-S up 18% on Q3 beat, EPS guidance raise

Triple-S Management (GTS +18.3%) Q3 results:
Revenues: $836.0M (+9.4%); premiums: $815.0M (+9.8%).
Net income: $13.9M (+179.4%); non-GAAP net income: $12.1M (+154.5%); EPS: $0.58 (+175.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.51 (+152.6%).
Cash flow ops (9 mo.): ($3.5M) (-12.0%).
$692M in Hurricane Maria-related claims paid. Estimated gross loss remains at $967M.
Stock buybacks extended to $25M.
2019 guidance: Revenue: $3.29B - 3.33B (unch); claims incurred ratio: 81.3 - 83.3% (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.70 from $2.40 - 2.60.
