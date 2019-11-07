Profit warning at Rolls-Royce, says Trent 1000 is top priority

The tab to fix Rolls-Royce's (OTCPK:RYCEY +1% ) Trent 1000 engine has risen by another £800M as the company battles to reduce disruption to airline customers that have had to ground 787 Dreamliners for repairs.

Operating profit and cash flow this year is expected to come in at the bottom of its guidance - both at about £600M - as the cost of the Trent 1000's problems rose to £2.4B for 2017-2023.

"We want to get planes back into the skies faster, giving (airlines) much better visibility of when engines need to be serviced and better confidence in scheduling, and providing clarity to investors," CEO Warren East told reporters.