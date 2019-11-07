Nvidia's 7nm data center product delayed - analyst

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso says the firm's quarter-end checks into Nvidia (NVDA +0.7%) surprisingly didn't show the channel activity that would normally precede an imminent launch of the expected 7nm data center product.
Caso thinks the product is still coming, but sees a launch in Q1 or Q2 instead of the current quarter.
The analyst says the slight time difference doesn't change the firm's longer-term view, but a timing change for a significant catalyst could impact quarterly results.
Raymond James remains slightly below consensus for Q4 due to the macro environment.
Nvidia will report earnings after the bell on November 14.
