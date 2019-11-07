Netflix CEO picks his favorite metric

Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ) CEO Reed Hastings thinks total subscriber viewing time is a better metric to watch than total subscribers or rate of sub growth.

Hastings' comments made at the DealBook Conference in New York City are a continuation on his prior commentary on ratings and subscriber tallies. This time around, Hastings notes that many of the new streaming services will be boosting subscribers numbers through free trials.

NFLX tends to trade with volatility when the streamer releases its sub growth guidance every quarter.