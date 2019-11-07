Innovative Industrial pops after Q3 exceeds highest estimate

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) jumps 11% after Q3 FFO per share of 76 cents beats the highest analyst estimate of 69 cents (average estimate is 67 cents) and more than doubles from 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $11.6M exceeds the consensus estimate of $10.7M and surges from $3.9M in Q3 2018.

Q3 rental revenue of $11.2M increased from $3.7M a year ago, reflecting the acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional tenant improvement allowances at some properties that resulted in base rent adjustments, and contractual rental escalations at certain properties.

Since the beginning of the year, Innovative Industrial has acquired 30 properties, entered into new tenant relationships with 12 operators and expanded tenant relationships with six operators.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.