Norwegian Cruise Line rides out Dorian impact

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +0.3% ) reports passenger ticket revenue and onboard revenue slightly ahead of consensus estimates in Q3. Net yield was 3.3% vs. 1.6% consensus and the +1.5% guidance mark. Strong demand in NCLH's core markets more than offset the approximately 25 bp impact on full year net yield growth from Hurricane Dorian.

Looking ahead, Norwegian anticipates Q4 EPS of $0.69 vs. $0.79 consensus. "The combination of the continued robust demand environment and the building excitement for the launches of Norwegian Encore and Seven Seas Splendor are setting up 2020 to be another milestone year," previews the company.

