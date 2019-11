Collegium Pharma up 31% on Xtampza ER prospects

Collegium Pharmaceuticals (COLL +30.9% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume in early trade in reaction to its Q3 results released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues: $72.9M (+4%).

Sales of Xtampza ER (oxycodone) extended-release capsules up 56% to $26.5M (+2% sequentially), prescriptions up 44%.

Net loss: ($6.1M) (+63%); loss/share: ($0.18) (+64%).

Non-GAAP net income: $1.7M (+121%).

Effective January 1, 2020, Xtampza ER will have exclusive formulary positions across 15 healthcare plans covering more than 35M additional lives (up from 50M presently).

