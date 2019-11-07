Analysts praise SAIL's improving execution

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight target on SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) and raises the target by a dollar to $21 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm says SAIL "seems to be benefiting from a sharper focus on sales execution" and the Q3 beats represent "another step on SAIL’s road to better execution."

More action: RBC stays at Outperform and raises the target by a dollar to $29, citing signs of improved execution and an outlook that "seems appropriately conservative."