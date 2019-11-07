Disney Plus set up to define Iger legacy

Disney Plus (DIS +1.5% ) is setting up to be a legacy-defining move for the company and its CEO Bob Iger as he heads into his own endgame before retirement, per a new Bloomberg Businessweek cover story.

The streaming service comes on line next Tuesday, the biggest (and riskiest) product launch in Iger's 15-year tenure.

Disney's coming into the streaming wars with a ton of entertainment production power, Bloomberg notes, but without the deep tech background and direct-selling experience of key rivals Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5% ), Netflix (NFLX +1.9% ) and Apple (AAPL +0.8% ).

Consensus is now suggesting that Disney Plus will reach its goal of 90M subscribers by 2024 (with ESPN Plus and Hulu, to 160M) -- a good start in catching up to Netflix, expected to have 300M by then.

And while Disney (and other upcoming services from HBO Max (T +0.3% ) and Peacock (CMCSA +0.7% )) will be looking to catch up quickly on subscriber numbers, Netflix's Hastings says total subscriber viewing time -- "who wins the evenings" -- may be a better metric than sub numbers that can be boosted with promotions and free trials.

Iger, 68, had been set to retire this year, but through its deal for Fox media assets, agreed to stay on until 2021 -- enough time to see through the launch of Disney Plus.