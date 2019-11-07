Papa John's International (PZZA +1.4% ) reports that founder John Schnatter holds a 10.5% stake in the company, up from 9.1% just a few weeks ago, but dramatically lower than the amount he held at the beginning of the year.

Controversial comments made by Schnatter over two years ago contributed to a sharp drop in sales at Papa John's.

Separately on Wall Street, MKM Partners lowers PZZA to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation (shares of Papa John's are up 55% YTD). Meanwhile, BTIG reiterates a Buy rating. "We believe new leadership including several board members and a Chief Executive Officer will help transform the company and further its turnaround. While we recognize the recovery will take time and may have a few bumps along the way, we believe results this quarter demonstrate the turnaround is unfolding with the first positive comps in two years," advises analyst Peter Saleh.