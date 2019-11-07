Analysts diverge on Square; shares advance

While analysts are mixed on Square's (NYSE:SQ) guidance after turning in stronger-than-expected Q3 results, investors take the bullish side, pushing its stock up 5.6% .

SunTrust analyst Andrew Jeffrey expects EBITDA growth to re-accelerate in CY2021; he sees valuation supported by Square's status as the fastest-growing payments company in the space; maintains buy rating and $80 price target.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Drew Kootman writes that both seller and Cash App businesses support +30% growth next year and should boost long-term margin potential; he also says growth rate justifies the stock's premium valuation; maintains overweight and $91 target.

While Piper Jaffray analyst Jason Deleeuw remains impressed with Square's revenue growth, he's disappointed with the EBITDA margin outlook; lowers target to $66 from $75; keeps neutral rating.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer points out that the upper end of Square guidance for Q4 adjusted revenue is below consensus; "2020 is shaping up to be an investment year for SQ" and he expects analysts to reduce adjusted EBITDA estimates for the coming year.

Palmer reiterates sell recommendation $30 price target.

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache calls the EBITDA outlook "confidence shaking." He writes: "It's difficult for us to see how SQ can work without a reacceleration in GPV growth and margin expansion -- both unlikely in the next 12 months in our view."

Carcache keeps a reduce rating and price target of $49.

Quant rating is Neutral; SA Authors' average rating is Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

Previously: Square pops higher after Q3 beats as GPV rises 25% Y/Y (Nov. 6)